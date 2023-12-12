CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on January 23 and June 21, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules found that John Dixon Moody contravened Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1.

The hearing panel's decision dated December 1, 2023, is available at:

Re Moody, John, 2023 CIRO 32

Specifically, the hearing panel found that the respondent committed the following violations:

a) Allegation #1: Between January 2016 and July 2020, the Respondent altered and used to process transactions, 29 account forms in respect to 25 clients by altering information on the forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.; and

b) Allegation #2: Between January 2016 and July 2020, the Respondent obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 4 pre-signed account forms in respect of 3 clients contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The hearing panel directed the parties to make submissions on costs, which will be determined separately.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Calgary, Alberta area.

