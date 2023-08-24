TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA"), now Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Ann Marie Reid (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated August 22, 2022 ("Notice of Hearing").

The continuation of a disciplinary hearing in this proceeding was held electronically by videoconference on August 10, 2023 before a three-member Hearing Panel of the CIRO's Ontario District Hearing Committee. After receiving the evidence and hearing submissions by the parties with respect to misconduct, the Hearing Panel reserved its judgment and advised it will issue its decision and written reasons in due course.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Mississauga and Toronto, Ontario area.

