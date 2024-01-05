TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), now Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Leszek Dziadecki by Notice of Hearing dated August 3, 2022, amended December 19, 2022 ( Amended Notice of Hearing).

The sanctions phase of this proceeding, previously set for December 20, 2023, has been rescheduled to take place electronically by videoconference before CIRO's Ontario District Hearing Committee on:

Hearing Date: January 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Location: Toronto, Ontario via videoconference

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire .

The hearing panel will consider the sanctions to be imposed as a result of its decision dated September 26, 2023, which found that Leszek Dziadecki acted contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rules. Leszek Dziadecki was found to have:

a. engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or conducted through its facilities by recommending, selling, or facilitating the sale of syndicated mortgage investments to clients and other individuals; and

b. engaged in unapproved outside business activities in relation to syndicated mortgage investments.

The hearing panel's liability decision is available at:

Re Dziadecki, Leszek – Reasons for Decision

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Leszek Dziadecki conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

* * *

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers) and the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) is available in the Enforcement section of the CIRO website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

