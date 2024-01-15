TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Aziz Fatehali Khamisa and Antony Kin San Chau (collectively the "Respondents") by Notice of Hearing dated July 17, 2023.

The hearing of this matter on its merits, previously set for January 16-17, 2024, has been rescheduled to proceed electronically by videoconference before a Hearing Panel of CIRO's Ontario District Hearing Committee on February 21-22, 2024, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern). The proceeding will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to participate should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

