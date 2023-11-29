TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - On August 25 and 29, 2023, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) held a hearing to consider whether the panel should accept a settlement agreement between Enforcement Staff and Yujie (Jared) Liu and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. (BMO NBI). Following submissions of the parties, the hearing panel rejected the proposed settlement.

A disciplinary proceeding in this matter was commenced by a Notice of Application issued on August 15, 2023:

Yujie (Jared) Liu and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - Notice of Application

Yujie (Jared) Liu was a Registered Representative with BMO NBI during the relevant time and until about July 2021. He is currently employed with BMO NB in a non-registered capacity. BMO NBI is a CIRO-regulated Dealer Member.

