TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") now Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Jennifer Beh (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated February 1, 2023 ("Notice of Hearing").

A disciplinary hearing in this matter was held electronically by videoconference on August 11, 2023 before a three-member Hearing Panel of CIRO's Pacific District Hearing Committee. After receiving evidence and hearing submissions from CIRO Staff with respect to misconduct, the Hearing Panel made the following findings against the Respondent:

Allegation #1 : Commencing on or about November 17, 2021, the Respondent failed to cooperate with MFDA Staff's investigation into the Respondent's conduct, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 6.2.1 (formerly section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1). 1

The Hearing Panel imposed the following sanctions on the Respondent and advised that it will issue written reasons in due course:

A permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO registered as a mutual fund dealer pursuant to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 7.4.1.1(e);

a fine in the amount of $50,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of 7,500.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

1 Staff alleges that, at the time of the misconduct, the Respondent contravened section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1, which is now incorporated into Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 6.2.1 referred to in this proceeding.

