TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules on December 18, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Robert Weston Crocker failed to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to a client by completing Know Your Client information he knew was inaccurate and completed purchases of private placements for a client which were not "PRO" eligible.

The hearing panel issued its reasons for decision on January 8, 2024, which are available at:

Re Crocker 2024 CIRO 05

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on Robert Weston Crocker, in particular:

fine of $30,000 ,

, disgorgement of $8,078 ,

, suspension from registration for 6 months,

re-writing the Conduct Practices Handbook examination prior to re-registration, and

strict supervision for 6 months upon re-registration.

Robert Weston Crocker is also required to pay costs in the amount of $10,000.

The violations occurred while Robert Weston Crocker was a Registered Representative with the Toronto branch of Canaccord Genuity Corp. Robert Weston Crocker is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

