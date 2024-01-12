WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on December 6, 2022, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, a hearing panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) accepted the settlement agreement dated December 5, 2022 between MFDA Staff and Robert George Watts.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision, dated January 8, 2024, are available at:

Re Watts, Robert George 2024 CIRO 04

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on Robert George Watts:

a fine in the amount of $20,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $2,500 upon acceptance of the settlement agreement.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Robert George Watts conducted business in the Winnipeg, Manitoba area.

