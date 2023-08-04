TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on July 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Red Cloud Securities Inc. (Red Cloud) continued to service retail clients without being approved to do so, that the Know-Your-Client (KYC) documentation Red Cloud used did not meet CIRO requirements, and that Red Cloud failed to establish and maintain a system of controls and supervision that was adequate.

Re Red Cloud Securities 2023 CIRO 05

In their Reasons for Decision, the hearing panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, Red Cloud agreed to pay:

disgorgement of $611,306.18 ; and



a fine of $100,000 .

The Respondent is also required to pay CIRO costs of $15,000.

