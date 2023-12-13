TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on March 1, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules found that Poorvika Kandiah altered client contact information on the Dealer Member's system without the knowledge or authorization of the client.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision, dated December 6, 2023 are available at:

Re Kandiah, Poorvika 2023 CIRO 34

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the respondent. In particular:

a) A suspension from acting as a branch manager or in any supervisory capacity for a Dealer Member registered as a mutual fund dealer for a period of two months commencing March 1, 2023;

b) a fine of $ 7,500; and

c) completion of an industry course that is acceptable to Staff of the Corporation, within 12 months of the acceptance of the Settlement Agreement.

The respondent is also required to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website .

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorRepor t service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Public Affairs, 416-943-4640, [email protected]