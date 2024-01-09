VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on March 21, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules accepted the settlement agreement dated March 20, 2023 between CIRO's Enforcement Staff and Matthew James Ewonus.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision, dated December 29, 2023 are available at:

Re Ewonus, Matthew James 2023 CIRO 48

In its reasons for decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on Matthew James Ewonus:

suspension from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Member of the MFDA for a period of six months, commencing on March 27, 2023 , pursuant to section 24.1.1(c) of MFDA By-law No. 1 (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 7.4.1.1(c));

, pursuant to section 24.1.1(c) of MFDA By-law No. 1 (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 7.4.1.1(c)); a fine in the amount of $30,000; and

costs in the amount of $5,000.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Matthew James Ewonus conducted business in the Kelowna, British Columbia area.

