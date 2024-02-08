VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules on December 5, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Leede Jones Gable Inc. (Leede) failed to adequately supervise the activities of a Registered Representative, failed to have adequate policies to ensure compliance with the requirements under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act and its associated regulations, and participated in securities trades by means other than the entry of an order on a marketplace.

The hearing panel issued its reasons for decision on January 12, 2024, which are available at:

Re Leede Jones Gable 2024 CIRO 07

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the fine of $150,000 imposed on Leede.

Leede is also required to pay costs in the amount of $15,000.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. is a CIRO-regulated Dealer Member with a head office in Calgary, Alberta and business locations across Canada, including one in Vancouver, British Columbia.

