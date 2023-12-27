VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on February 14, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules accepted the settlement agreement dated February 13, 2023, between CIRO's Enforcement Staff and Jingshan (Sarah) He.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision, dated December 16, 2023, are available at:

Re He, Jingshan (Sarah) 2023 CIRO 44

In its reasons for decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on Jingshan (Sarah) He:

a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated while in the employ of or associated with any Member of the MFDA for a period of two years;

a fine in the amount of $20,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $5,000 .

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Burnaby, British Columbia area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Joanna Nicholson Manager, Public Affairs, 416-943-4640, [email protected]