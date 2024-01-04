VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), has issued its Reasons for Decision dated December 13, 2023 ("Reasons"), in connection with a disciplinary hearing held electronically by videoconference in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 11, 2023 in the matter of Jennifer Beh.

In the Reasons, the Hearing Panel outlined its reasons for its findings of misconduct made against Jennifer Beh. In particular, the Hearing Panel found that:

Commencing on or about November 17, 2021 , Jennifer Beh failed to cooperate with MFDA Staff's investigation into the Respondent's conduct, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 6.2.1 (formerly section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1).1

The hearing panel's Reasons dated December 13, 2023, is available at:

Re Beh 2023 CIRO 43

The hearing panel imposed the following sanctions on Jennifer Beh:

A permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO registered as a mutual fund dealer pursuant to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 7.4.1.1(e); and

fine of $50,000 .

Jennifer Beh is also required to pay costs in the amount of $7,500.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Jennifer Beh conducted business in the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.



1 Staff alleges that, at the time of the misconduct, the Respondent contravened section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1, which is now incorporated into Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 6.2.1 referred to in this proceeding.

