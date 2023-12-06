TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), has issued its Reasons for Decision dated November 14, 2023 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Halifax, Nova Scotia on February 2, 2022, in the matter of Jennifer Ajin (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

shall pay a fine in the amount of $12,500 ("Fine");

("Fine"); Shall pay costs in the amount of $2,500 ("Costs"); and

("Costs"); and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement , the Respondent admitted between August 2019 and November 2019, she cut and pasted client signatures from copies of account forms previously signed by three clients onto four new account forms, and submitted the account forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision , is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca .

