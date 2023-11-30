TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on October 3, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Gravitas Securities failed to have and maintain risk adjusted capital greater than zero and Blayne Creed, Ultimate Designated Person of Gravitas Securities, failed to promote compliance by Gravitas Securities with the rules by agreeing to participate in a bought deal financing, which resulted in Gravitas Securities' capital deficiency.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision, dated October 24, 2023, are available at:

Re Gravitas Securities and Blayne Creed 2023 CIRO 30

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondents.

In particular, Gravitas Securities agreed to:

a) disgorge its portion of the commissions from the financing in the amount of $38,834.40.

Blayne Creed agreed to:

a) disgorge his portion of the commissions from the financing in the amount of $38,834.40;

b) a fine of $40,000; and

c) a prohibition on his approval in the category of Ultimate Designated Person for a period of one year.

Mr. Creed also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $15,000.

The violations occurred while Blayne Creed was a Registered Representative, Ultimate Designated Person, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Gravitas Securities Inc. Gravitas Securities Inc. has been a Dealer Member since 2008. In June 2023, its membership with CIRO was suspended per Re Gravitas 2023 CIRO 02.

