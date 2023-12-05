TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), has issued its Reasons for Decision dated November 27, 2023 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on October 25, 2023 in the matter of George Yamamoto (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

shall be permanently prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member of CIRO that is registered as a mutual fund dealer commencing on October 25, 2023 ;

; shall pay a fine in the amount of $100,000 ; and

; and shall pay costs in the amount of $5,000 .

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

