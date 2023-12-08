TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on May 16, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules accepted the settlement agreement dated March 9, 2023 between CIRO's Enforcement Staff and Charles Hogg.

The hearing panel's reasons decision, dated November 29, 2023 are available at:

Re Hogg, Charles 2023 CIRO 31

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on Charles Hogg:

a) a prohibition from conducting securities related business while in the employ of or associated with any Dealer Member that is registered as a mutual fund dealer for a period of nine (9) months commencing May 16, 2023;

b) a fine of $27,500;

c) completion of the Ethics and Professional Conduct Course offered by the IFSE Institute, or an ethics course acceptable to Staff of the Corporation, prior to becoming re-registered as a dealing representative with a Dealer Member registered as a mutual fund dealer; and

Charles Hogg also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Kitchener, Ontario area.

