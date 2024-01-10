WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on March 8, 2023, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules accepted the settlement agreement dated February 1, 2023 between CIRO's Enforcement Staff and Charlene Carla Waldmo.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision, dated December 19, 2023 are available at:

Re Waldmo, Charlene 2023 CIRO 47

In its reasons for decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on Charlene Carla Waldmo:

shall pay a fine in the amount of $7,500 in installments as set out in the settlement agreement;

in installments as set out in the settlement agreement; shall pay costs in the amount of $5,000 upon acceptance of the settlement agreement;

upon acceptance of the settlement agreement; shall be prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Member of CIRO registered as a mutual fund dealer for a period of two months, commencing on the date the settlement agreement is accepted; and

shall successfully complete an industry course that is acceptable to Staff of the Corporation, within 12 months of the date of this Order.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Charlene Carla Waldmo conducted business in the Winnipeg, Manitoba area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Please contact: Stephanie Teodoridis, Senior Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Specialist, 416-254-9026, [email protected]