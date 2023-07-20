TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), has issued its Reasons for Decision dated June 29, 2023 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a penalty hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on November 18, 2022, in the matter of Azhar Ahmad Batla (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

a permanent prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member;

a fine in the amount of $145,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $15,000 .

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca .

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

