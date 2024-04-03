TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a settlement hearing held on June 23, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under MFDA By-law No. 1 (now incorporated in the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules) accepted a settlement agreement dated June 19, 2023 between CIRO's Enforcement Staff and Andrew David Tachauer.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision, dated January 15, 2024 are available at:

Re Tachauer 2024 CIRO 17

In its reasons for decision, the hearing panel confirmed the fine of $40,000 imposed on Andrew Tachauer.

Andrew Tachauer is also required to pay costs in the amount $5,000.00.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Andrew Tachauer conducted business in the Etobicoke, Ontario area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected]