TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), has issued its Reasons for Decision dated April 19, 2023 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on February 21, 2023 in the matter of Albert Marcel Joseph Routhier (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has paid a fine in the amount of $25,000 ;

; has paid costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Kanata, Ontario area.

