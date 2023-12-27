TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on April 26-27, June 26, 2023 and August 10, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) found that Ann Reid engaged in conduct contrary to the MFDA Rules.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision on liability, dated December 13, 2023, are available at:

Re Reid 2023 CIRO 41

Specifically, the hearing panel found that the respondent committed the following violations:

Between January 2016 and September 2017 , the Respondent accepted a power of attorney for property from client MW, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.3.1, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1). Between April 2016 and September 2017 , the Respondent accepted an appointment to act as executor and trustee of client MW's estate, and between March 2018 and July 2020 accepted an appointment to act as co-executor and co-trustee of client MW's estate, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.3.1, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1). The Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, conflicts or potential conflicts of interest that arose between her and client MW when she became aware: between January 2016 and September 2017 that she was or would be appointed as a power of attorney for property of client MW; between January 2016 and September 2017 that she was or would be appointed as an executor and trustee of client MW's estate; between March 2018 and July 2020 that she was or would be appointed as a co-executor and co-trustee of client MW's estate; and between January 2016 and July 2020 that she was or would be designated as a beneficiary of client MW's estate, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1). Between April 2016 and November 2019 , the Respondent provided false or misleading responses to questions on compliance information forms that she submitted to the Member, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1. Between December 2019 and January 2020 , the Respondent borrowed monies from client ME, which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest which the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise ensure was addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1). Between January 2018 and May 2018 , the Respondent obtained, possessed, and in some instances used to process transactions, 18 pre-signed account forms in respect of 7 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A sanctions hearing has been scheduled before the hearing panel.

The sanctions hearing is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Sanctions Hearing Date: February 5, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (via videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Ann Reid conducted business in the Mississauga and Toronto, Ontario area.

