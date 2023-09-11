TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA"), now Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Zahir Hussain Lehri (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated October 13, 2022 ("Notice of Hearing").

An appearance in this proceeding was held by videoconference before a Hearing Panel of the CIRO Ontario District Hearing Committee on September 1, 2023.

Following submissions by the parties, the hearing of this matter on its merits, previously set for September 12-13, 2023, has been rescheduled to proceed electronically by videoconference before a Hearing Panel of the CIRO Ontario District Hearing Committee on November 13, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern). The proceeding will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to participate should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in Brampton, Ontario area.

