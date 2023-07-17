TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Stephanie Vaarsi (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on June 19, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Ontario District Hearing Committee of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated March 28, 2023 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of CIRO and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $22,500 ("Fine");

("Fine"); costs in the amount of $2,500 ("Costs"); and

shall in the future comply with Mutual Fund Dealer Rules 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between May 24, 2016 and November 6, 2018, the Respondent altered 26 account forms in respect of 22 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1 (formerly MFDA Rule 2.1.1).

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

