TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Megha Arora (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on March 29, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Manitoba District Hearing Committee of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated December 6, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of CIRO and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

shall be prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member for a period of 18 months commencing March 29, 2023 ;

; a fine in the amount of $5,000 ("Fine");

("Fine"); costs in the amount of $5,000 ("Costs");

("Costs"); shall complete an ethics or professional conduct course or another course acceptable to Staff prior to becoming re-registered as an Approved Person; and

shall in the future comply with Rules 2.1.1, and 2.1.4.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between November 2018 and July 2020, she altered client contact information on the Member's system without the knowledge or authorization of the client, which had the effect of avoiding the Member's supervisory and training controls and impacted its ability to communicate with clients, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.1, and 2.1.41.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent carried on business in the Winnipeg, Manitoba area.

1 On June 30, 2021, amendments to MFDA Rule 2.1.4 came into effect. As the conduct addressed in this proceeding pre-dated the amendment to the Rule, the contravention of MFDA Rule 2.1.4 that is addressed in this proceeding is of the version of MFDA Rule 2.1.4 that was in effect between February 27, 2006 and June 30, 2021.

