TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA"), now Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Stephen Joseph Talosi (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated September 6, 2022 (the "Notice of Hearing").

As a result of a settlement agreement entered into between Staff of CIRO and the Respondent, a settlement hearing will take place electronically by videoconference before a Hearing Panel of CIRO's Ontario District Hearing Committee on August 21, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should contact [email protected].

The subject matter of the proposed settlement agreement concerns matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined pursuant to sections 20 and 24.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1 (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rules 7.3 and 7.4.1). In particular, the settlement agreement concerns the allegations that:

a) Between about February 2019 and June 2019, the Respondent sent confidential client information to a third party without ensuring that the clients had provided prior consent, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.3, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1) (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rules 2.1.3, 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1));

b) On or about April 1, 2019, the Respondent accessed the system of another MFDA Member using login credentials that were provided to him by an Approved Person registered with the other Member, and sent confidential client information from the system to a third party, without the other Member's knowledge or consent, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.3 and 2.1.1 (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rules 2.1.3 and 2.1.1); and

c) On November 28, 2019, the Respondent misled the Member during its investigation into his conduct, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1 (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1).

Settlement hearings of CIRO are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-Law No. 1 (now Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 7.3.5) and Rule 15.2 (2) of the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Welland, Ontario area.

