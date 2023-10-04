TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Sean Joseph Howes (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated September 13, 2023 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of CIRO alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following violations of the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules:

Allegation #1: Between January 11, 2017 and May 6, 2021, the Respondent altered and used to process transactions 49 account forms in respect of 29 clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1 (formerly MFDA Rule 2.1.1).1

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of CIRO's Nova Scotia District Hearing Committee on November 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Atlantic), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Halifax, Nova Scotia area.

__________ 1 Staff alleges that, at the time of the misconduct, the Respondent contravened MFDA Rule 2.1.1, which is now incorporated into Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1 referred to in this proceeding.

