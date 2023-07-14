TORONTO, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Martin David Hall (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated June 20, 2023 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of CIRO alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following violations of the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules:

Allegation #1: Between May 26, 2015 and February 8, 2021, the Respondent altered and used to process transactions 10 account forms in respect of 11 clients, by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1 (formerly MFDA Rule 2.1.1).

Allegation #2: Between June 30, 2017 and August 4, 2021, the Respondent obtained, possessed and used to process transactions, 15 pre-signed account forms in respect of 15 clients, contrary to Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1 (formerly MFDA Rule 2.1.1).

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of CIRO's New Brunswick District Hearing Committee on July 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Atlantic), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Fredericton, New Brunswick, area.

