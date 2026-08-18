Purpose-built US facility to create over 100 jobs and support national rollouts for leading protein brands and grocery retailers.

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- As American manufacturers bring critical supply chains back to U.S. soil, Cirkla, the company behind the world's first fiber MAP trays with patented liner technology, is joining the movement - announcing the launch of its U.S. manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Georgia, the poultry capital of the world, with production commencing Q1 2027. This state-of-the-art facility will be America's first of its kind, dedicated to scaling molded fiber meat packaging nationwide to meet the rapidly growing demand for sustainable, plastic-reducing packaging from leading U.S. meat brands.

Cirkla to Launch America's First Facility Dedicated to Scaling Molded Fiber Meat Packaging, in Hall County, Georgia

Following the strong market response to Cirkla's breakthrough MAP fiber trays and accelerated adoption from leading protein processors and national grocery retailers, Cirkla is expanding its U.S. footprint to better serve large-scale processors seeking plug-and-play fiber packaging that meets their performance and sustainability goals.

"Our manufacturing in India runs at scale and has validated this technology in real production environments across some of the most demanding protein categories," said Vaibhav Goel, CEO, Cirkla. "As U.S. demand has grown, so has the case for a domestic footprint - this facility brings that same capability closer to our customers, built for the national rollouts ahead."

Fiber packaging has been a category of failed experiments. Cirkla is the first to make it commercial at scale with high-barrier fiber trays that actually work, Validated on platforms covering the majority of the US protein processor installed base.

"Cirkla's choice to build their packaging solutions facility in the heart of one of Georgia's strongest export hubs is a testament to our state's logistics capabilities and assets," said Governor Brian P. Kemp. "Investments in infrastructure by the Georgia Ports Authority, including the brand-new Gainesville Inland Port, are helping deliver products to markets all over the world, and we look forward to Cirkla's success as a result."

The new facility will feature patent pending technology, precision automation, in-house quality labs, and expanded finishing capabilities. At full capacity, it is expected to employ over 100 people, significantly contributing to the regional manufacturing economy while ensuring faster lead times, enhanced supply chain resilience, and increased production capacity for Cirkla's rapidly expanding product line. The facility will support Cirkla's full portfolio of molded fiber products, including MAP and overwrap trays.

Cirkla's expansion reflects a broader shift in the food industry toward scalable, high-performance sustainable packaging - not just for meat and poultry, but across produce, ready meals, and custom products. With its new U.S. factory, Cirkla is positioned to support brands nationwide in accelerating their sustainability commitments while maintaining the highest standards of product freshness and consumer experience.

The facility will be located at the Gainesville 85 Business Center in Hall County. Regional Project Manager Brandon Lounsbury represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project, in partnership with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Quick Start.

"We are honored that Cirkla has selected Gainesville as the home of its North American manufacturing headquarters," said Gainesville Mayor Zack Thompson. "This investment reflects the strength of our community, workforce, and business environment, as well as the success of the City's partnership with Logistics Property Company in developing advanced manufacturing spaces in the Gainesville 85 Business Park. We look forward to supporting Cirkla's growth as they expand their global footprint from Gainesville-Hall County and Georgia."

"Cirkla's decision to locate in Gainesville-Hall County reinforces the competitive advantages of our region's food processing, equipment manufacturing, and packaging supply chain," said Tim Evans, President & CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. "As the Poultry Capital of the World and home to one of America's strongest concentrations of food manufacturers, our ecosystem provides the customers, workforce, and industry partnerships that innovative companies like Cirkla need to succeed. We are proud to welcome Cirkla to our thriving business community."

"Gainesville and Hall County have done an incredible job of building a business community that supports multiple complementary industries, allowing them to create more job opportunities for Georgians while also benefiting existing industries," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Georgia's farmers provide fresh ingredients to hundreds of food processing companies across the state, and Cirkla's innovative packaging solutions, as well as the connectivity Georgia offers, will support those companies in getting products to market across the country."

About Cirkla

Cirkla helps responsible brands meet their sustainable packaging goals. Made from plant fibers such as sugarcane bagasse (an agricultural byproduct), bamboo and wood pulp, our molded fiber products are circular, high-performance, and commercially viable alternatives to traditional rigid plastics. We have built a variety of industry-first solutions such as Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) for meat, ready meal packaging, dairy tubs, compostable coffee capsules, scoops, etc. With deep expertise in molded fiber innovation and a large manufacturing base, we work with brands throughout their journey-from product development to large-scale commercial delivery.

SOURCE Cirkla

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