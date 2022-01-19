Circular Materials Board of Directors appoints Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Circular Materials, Canada's leading national not-for-profit producer responsibility organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of Allen Langdon as the organization's first Chief Executive Officer.

Langdon will lead Circular Materials through the development of Ontario's new blue box recycling system while expanding the organization's operations into other provinces, starting with New Brunswick.

Langdon has spent the last decade managing major recycling programs in the country, including Return-It, British Columbia's very successful deposit-return program, and Recycle BC, Canada's first province-wide extended producer responsibility (EPR) program for blue box materials.

"Allen has consistently demonstrated leadership, creativity and collaboration in his career. He has built recycling programs with efficient operations, exceptional producer services and convenient collection options for consumers," said Nicole Fischer, Chair of Circular Materials. "We are looking forward to working with Allen as the organization expands its not-for-profit service offering in Canada."

"As an organization created and governed by producers, Circular Materials has developed a comprehensive service offering that supports producers with meeting their regulatory obligations and developing circular business models," said Langdon. "I am excited to lead the work of Circular Materials and collaborate with producers, governments, municipalities and service providers on building an efficient recycling supply chain and advancing the development of the circular economy in Canada."

SOURCE Circular Materials

