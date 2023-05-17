CIRCLE K 'FUEL DAY' BACK IN ALBERTA ON MAY 18 WITH 10 CENTS OFF PER LITRE OF FUEL

Long weekend savings directly at the pump, plus more deals in-store at close to 100 Circle K

locations across Alberta.

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Heading into this May long weekend, Circle K, the global convenience and mobility retailer, is pleased to host a 'Fuel Day' throughout Canada and is offering 10 cents off per litre of fuel close to 100 Circle K locations in Alberta on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (M.T.). The price at the pump will be discounted price.

"The May long weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and we want to start the season by thanking our customers," said Mélissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Alimentation Couche-Tard. "From our locations in Edmonton and Calgary to Lethbridge and Red Deer, customers can take advantage of our discount on fuel and other deals in our stores," added Lessard.

Circle K is inviting customers to stop by one of the Circle K participating locations in more than 40 cities and towns in rural and remote Alberta to fuel up and receive the discount. On 'Fuel Day', the posted price and price on the pump reflect the discounted price during that time. To find the closest participating location, click here.

During Fuel Day from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. M.T., participating locations will hand out a limited quantity of coupon books for free coffees and additional discounts on fuel valid until the end of August 2023.

10 cents per litre discount starts on May 18, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. MT and ends at 7:00 p.m. MT at participating Circle K operated fuel locations across Alberta, while supplies last. Posted price and price on the pump reflect discounted price during that time. To see full list of participating sites: www.Circlek.com/fuel-day-canada

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

