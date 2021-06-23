Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

OAKVILLE, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 13,853,056 common shares representing 51.73% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the meeting, were represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting.

The votes for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Withheld Arthur Deboeck 90.50% 9.50% Christian Godin 95.54% 4.46% Craig Mull 90.09% 9.91% Dr. John Mull 90.36% 9.64% Cathy Steiner 96.12% 3.88% Harold Wolkin 95.10% 4.90%

Final voting results of all other matters voted on at the meeting will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

