Cipher Pharmaceuticals Provides Reminder of the Upcoming Expiration of its Substantial Issuer Bid

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or the "Company"), today provided a reminder of its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer" or "SIB") under which the Company has offered to purchase for cancellation up to $6,000,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares").

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 11, 2023.

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, within a range of not less than $3.95 per Common Share and not more than $4.75 per Common Share (in increments of $0.05 per Common Share), at which they are willing to sell their Common Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $4.75 per Common Share and not less than $3.95 per Common Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Common Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $6,000,000.

Shareholders wishing to tender their Common Shares should consult the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular, letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the "Offer Documents"), including the terms and conditions of the Offer and instructions for tendering Common Shares. The Offer Documents have been mailed to shareholders or their designated intermediaries, filed with applicable Canadian Securities Administrators and made available free of charge on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Shareholders who hold Common Shares under an intermediary and wish to tender to the Offer should contact their intermediary as soon as possible to ensure that their Common Shares are tendered with enough advance notice to meet the 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) expiration time on October 11, 2023.

Shareholders who have questions regarding the Offer or require any assistance tendering Common Shares may contact Computershare Investor Services by toll free telephone at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail at [email protected].

None of the Company, its Board of Directors, the dealer manager or the depositary makes any recommendation to shareholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering any or all of their Common Shares to the Offer. This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Common Shares. The solicitation and the offer to purchase Common Shares by the Company is being made only pursuant to the Offer Documents. Shareholders of the Company are urged to read the Offer Documents carefully and to consult with their own financial, tax and legal advisors prior to making any decision with respect to the Offer.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "objective", "hope" and "continue" (or the negative thereof), and words and expressions of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations with respect to the Offer, the terms and conditions of the Offer, including the aggregate number of Shares to be purchased for cancellation under the Offer and the expected expiration date of the Offer, and purchases thereunder and the effects of purchases under the Offer. Purchases made under the Offer are not guaranteed and may be suspended at the discretion of the Board of Directors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the results or events mentioned in this press release to differ materially from those that are discussed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general, local economic, and business conditions. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is disclosed in filings with securities regulators filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When reviewing our forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Additional information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements, may be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, and elsewhere in our filings with Canadian securities regulators. Except as required by Canadian securities law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, Investor Relations, 416-519-9442