Cipher Pharmaceuticals Enhances Leadership Team with Appointment of New Chief Business Officer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Hamed Ghanei as Chief Business Officer ("CBO").

Craig Mull, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented on the appointment: "I am delighted to announce the addition of Dr. Ghanei to Cipher's executive team. Hamed's expertise in business development, including extensive experience with licensing deals and other M&A opportunities in the specialty pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries, make him an excellent fit for contributing to Cipher's next phase of substantial growth."

Dr. Ghanei has over 15 years of experience in specialty pharmaceuticals, venture funds, and healthcare investment banking. Throughout his career, he has led the evaluation of over 500 licensing and M&A opportunities and has been involved in five commercial product launches. He has successfully negotiated over 20 transactions with total value exceeding $1 billion. Dr. Ghanei holds a B.Sc. from the University of Waterloo, a M.Sc. in Microbiology and Biochemistry from the University of Guelph, and a Ph.D. in Medical Biophysics from the University of Toronto.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

For further information: Graham Farrell, Investor Relations - Cipher Pharmaceuticals, [email protected], 416-842-9003