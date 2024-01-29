Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or "the Company") is proud to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") under the symbol "CPHRF." The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Cipher's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "CPH".

"Today's announcement is an important milestone for Cipher. We have attracted more attention from investors in the United States recently, and our strategy to trade through a new OTCQX stock quotation will make it easier for investors in the world's largest capital market to purchase shares in Cipher.", stated Craig Mull, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The OTCQX Market is intended for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet prescribed financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance guidelines, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and trading statistics, including Real-Time Level 2 quotes, for Cipher on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH; OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S. and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information: [email protected]