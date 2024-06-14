Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced that it held its annual and special meeting of shareholders earlier today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 3, 2024 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, the re-approval of RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company, the resolution approving the unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the Company's stock option plan and the resolution approving the unallocated awards, rights and other entitlements under the Company's performance and restricted share unit plan. A total of approximately 14 million shares, representing 58.1% of the total shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of Cipher is set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Craig Mull 12,526,885 92.35 % 1,038,281 7.65 % Harold Wolkin 12,523,585 92.32 % 1,041,581 7.68 % Douglas Deeth 13,536,822 99.79 % 28,344 0.21 % Hubert Walinski 13,452,822 99.17 % 112,344 0.83 %

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX:CPH) (OTCQX:CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

For further information: Graham Farrell, Investor Relations, 416-842-9003, [email protected]