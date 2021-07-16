Ciot and Neolith®: The Birth of a Sintered Stone Strategic Alliance in North America.

MONTREAL, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ciot, North America's leading retailer and importer of natural and engineered stone slabs and tile since 1950; and Neolith® Group, the global leader of sintered stone surfaces have entered into a long-term strategic partnership. This joining of forces to offer premium products with exceptional customer service will usher in a new era in the North American Sintered Stone marketplace.

The new partnership leverages the respective strengths of Ciot, a pioneer in the North American market with 10 locations across Canada and USA as well as Neolith® Group who continues to execute a robust North American expansion strategy as a stand-alone and through strategic partnerships with market leaders like Ciot.

Like minded approach

Founded in 1950 in Montreal, Canada, and transcending through three generations, Ciot is a top-tier supplier serving architects and designers for both residential and commercial markets, offering the crème de la crème in architectural surfaces, tiles and plumbing accessories.

Sharing the same vision of evolution, innovation and cutting-edge design, Ciot´s high quality and exclusive product collections, will be further advanced with the addition of Neolith®´s vast range of high performance and sustainable surfaces.

Ciot Group CEO Joe Panzera shares his thoughts about this new alliance "At Ciot, we pride ourselves in sourcing and bringing the most prestigious and innovative products to market. When we decided to add a sintered stone line to our offering, it was a natural choice for us to partner with industry leader, Neolith®. Their standards for quality and design align perfectly with the Ciot DNA and the needs of the Architecture & Design community. We look forward to this next chapter."

A perfect match

Behind Neolith®´s brand position as a market-leading and carbon neutral surface is a major core value of partnering with the best. As a strong ally, Ciot will build on Neolith®´s position within North America and further cement the understanding of Sintered Stone and its great potential on multiple applications in the market.

Speaking about the new partnership, José Luis Ramón, Neolith® Group CEO stated: "Partnering with Ciot, a firm which is synonymous with excellence and which has a proven track record, is a natural fit for Neolith® and our ambitious plans for North America. We are confident that we will together further the reach of Sintered Stone into the vibrant architectural and design industry."

About Neolith®

Founded in 2009, Neolith, the market-leading brand of Sintered Stone, is a revolutionary product category which has become a material of choice for architects, designers, specifiers and fabricators.

This pioneering material can be specified for the most demanding interior and exterior building projects. Combining high-definition detailed decoration with high-performance qualities, Neolith offers the triple reassurance of strength, beauty and longevity.

Website: https://www.neolith.com/

