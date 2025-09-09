CIOs Urged to Simplify Data Classification to Protect Critical Information, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With rising pressure to protect sensitive data, comply with regulations, and manage costs, many organizations still struggle with overwhelming information volumes and outdated handling practices. Newly released insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that without a clear framework, sensitive data could lack safeguards, while less critical information may be over-provisioned. The global research and advisory firm's recently published blueprint, Discover and Classify Your Data, provides IT leaders with a phased approach to build sustainable classification programs that balance security, efficiency, and compliance.

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - As data volumes increase and regulatory requirements become stricter, organizations continue to face challenges in effectively identifying and securing their most sensitive information. Newly published research from Info-Tech Research Group, a leading global research and advisory firm, shows that without proper classification, organizations could overprotect low-value data or underprotect critical assets. The firm's recently published blueprint, Discover and Classify Your Data, offers IT leaders a structured and step-by-step framework to prioritize sensitive information, formalize governance, and integrate data labelling into everyday processes.

"Effective discovery depends on knowing the data sources and how they integrate with business workflows," says Safayat Moahamad, a research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "IT leaders should collaborate closely with business-end data owners to prioritize resources and integrate data classification into regular processes, while providing support on technical aspects of the program."

The firm explains in its new resource that many data classification initiatives tend to stall due to execution and sustainability challenges rather than from tools or technology. Organizations underestimate the need for end-user training, struggle with inconsistent procedures, or treat classification as a one-off project instead of a long-term program. Without clear governance and visibility, protection levels can drift and resources become misallocated. Info-Tech's research findings emphasize that engaging data owners and embedding classification into daily workflows are essential for lasting success.

Key Challenges in Data Classification

Despite investments in data governance, the firm's research insights show that organizations continue to encounter systemic obstacles that stall progress. Info-Tech's resource highlights several of the challenges that IT leaders need to address, including:

Overwhelming volumes of data make it challenging to identify what is most critical.

Inconsistent handling procedures that create gaps in protection and compliance.

Limited budgets force organizations to make trade-offs between cost and coverage.

End-user behavior and lack of awareness remain persistent weak points.

Info-Tech's Practical Framework for Data Classification

To help organizations overcome these obstacles, Info-Tech's Discover and Classify Your Data blueprint introduces a three-phase roadmap for IT leaders to build and sustain an effective classification program:

Phase 1 – Formalize the Program: CIOs and governance teams establish a Data Classification Steering Committee, define policies and standards, and set clear roles and responsibilities.

Phase 2 – Discover the Data: IT teams and business data owners collaborate to identify where critical data is stored by using both technology-based tools and structured interviews.

Phase 3 – Classify, Maintain, and Optimize: IT leaders guide classification efforts, end users apply labels in daily workflows, and governance teams track metrics, provide training, and reassess regularly to ensure controls remain effective and efficient.

The firm's blueprint also provides tools such as a Data Classification Inventory, a Metrics Tracking framework, and awareness materials that embed classification into organizational workflows.

By following Info-Tech's incremental approach, IT leaders can establish sustainable classification programs that secure sensitive data, improve compliance, reduce storage costs, and ensure ongoing efficiency and accountability.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Logan Rohde and Safayat Moahamad, and access to the complete Discover and Classify Your Data, please contact [email protected].

