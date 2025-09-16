CIOs Turning to Fundamentals to Stay Grounded Amid AI Disruption: Info-Tech Research Group's Best of 2025 Report

In 2025, even as AI dominates headlines, research usage trends from Info-Tech Research Group reveal that CIOs are still focusing on evergreen frameworks and trusted resources to keep their organizations stable. The newly published Best of Classics in 2025 report from the global IT research and advisory firm analyzes the most frequently accessed research and tools, offering insight into how IT leaders are strengthening organizational fundamentals. The report's findings highlight that organizational resilience depends on these core practices, which enable CIOs to balance rapid innovation with operational maturity.

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - As AI-driven disruption accelerates across industries, CIOs are leaning on proven frameworks and evergreen tools to provide stability and resilience. Info-Tech Research Group has published its Best of Classics in 2025 report, showcasing the most in-demand and consistently used resources by IT leaders this year. The findings show that while emerging technologies capture attention, the most trusted resources remain those that strengthen IT strategy, governance, project management, risk practices, and service delivery.

These findings emphasize a dual focus for IT leaders; CIOs are leaning on evergreen frameworks like IT strategy, data governance, and project management to support innovation, while also seeking guidance on AI roadmaps and risk management. This simultaneous demand shows that the successful adoption of emerging technologies depends on well-managed fundamentals.

"Change is the headline, and fundamentals are the path forward to stability and long-term value creation," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "CIOs must prepare their organizations for AI-fueled change while ensuring the basics are executed well. By keeping strategy, governance, and process maturity at the forefront, leaders can mitigate risks, align with business priorities, and build a strong foundation for responsible AI adoption."

Key Challenges IT Leaders Face in 2025

Despite growing investment in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, CIOs continue to encounter systemic challenges that can hinder progress. Info-Tech's Best of Classics in 2025 report shows that many organizations struggle with the following challenges:





Balancing AI adoption with operational maturity and risk management.

Fragmented governance models that slow decision-making.

Resource constraints and competing priorities that delay project delivery.

Resistance to change that limits transformation outcomes.

Info-Tech's Top 12 Research from the Best of Classics in 2025 Report

To help address these persistent challenges, Info-Tech's report details the most relied-upon classic resources as actionable priorities for CIOs and IT leaders:

The firm's Best of Classics in 2025 report also highlights the top diagnostics, SoftwareReviews vendor quadrants, training programs, workshops, industry research, keynotes, and AI marketplace reports that remain essential to the success of IT leaders. Together, these resources are providing CIOs with evergreen frameworks and structured methodologies to support transformation while maintaining resilience. The blueprints outlined in the report also include tools to assess governance maturity, concierge services to streamline vendor analysis, training programs to build leadership and AI skills, and workshops to solve pressing IT problems with measurable outcomes.

"Even as emerging technologies shift priorities, the fundamentals remain the backbone of IT leadership," explains Harrison. "Info-Tech's research classics deliver enduring value by ensuring organizations don't just move fast, but also move wisely."

Info-Tech's Best of Classics in 2025 report brings together the most relied-upon blueprints, diagnostics, vendor guides, and training programs that CIOs use to keep their organizations grounded. Collectively, these resources provide practical tools and structured methodologies that help IT leaders align strategy with execution, strengthen governance, and sustain transformation efforts while preparing for the accelerating AI revolution.

