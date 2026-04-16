CIOs Struggle to Deliver Business Value as AI and Complexity Expose Gaps in Their Applications Strategy, Says Info-Tech Research Group

AI adoption, cybersecurity threats, and rising operational complexity are increasing and disrupting organizations at an unprecedented pace. Many lack a defined strategy to address these concerns in their applications practices. According to new findings from Info-Tech Research Group, this gap is constraining value delivery and risking misalignment with business priorities. The firm's recent blueprint, Build Your Applications Practice Strategy, provides a structured, three-phase approach to redefine the role of the applications practice, solve stakeholder priorities, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - As organizations scale digital initiatives and integrate emerging technologies, applications teams are under increasing pressure to deliver more value while managing increasing complexity. Recent insights from Info-Tech indicate that many teams remain constrained by unclear mandates, fragmented practices, and a lack of formal strategy, limiting their ability to consistently deliver business value. To address this challenge, the global research and advisory firm has published Build Your Applications Practice Strategy, a comprehensive blueprint that outlines a structured approach to help CIOs and applications leaders redefine their practice as a strategic partner that delivers value, insights, and measurable outcomes across the enterprise.

Info-Tech Research Group's Build Your Applications Practice Strategy blueprint outlines a structured, three-phase approach to help leaders redefine the role of the applications practice, solve stakeholder priorities, and deliver measurable business outcomes. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's blueprint highlights how external disruptions, including regulatory changes, talent shortages, and the rapid adoption of AI and other emerging technologies, are reshaping expectations for applications teams. At the same time, internal barriers such as technical debt, resource capacity constraints, integration challenges, siloed teams, and a lack of clear governance for new technologies continue to slow progress and create misalignment across the organization.

Applications practices must evolve beyond siloed, task-oriented delivery of features and fixes and into cross-functional, product-centric teams that co-own outcomes and continuously engage stakeholders. Without this shift, organizations risk reinforcing outdated operating models that limit innovation and reduce the overall impact of application investments.

"Applications practices are often viewed as cost centers, necessary only to keep the lights on. This couldn't be further from the truth," says Andrew Kum-Seun, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Applications are the circulatory system of the organization, moving and transforming the data needed to fulfill critical business processes. When leaders craft a compelling value proposition that aligns the practice with stakeholder priorities, real transformation can begin."

The research also addresses the growing role of AI within applications practices. Organizations are advised to first use AI to improve productivity across routine tasks, then evaluate its role as an active contributor to delivery activities, supported by strong governance and human oversight. This approach enables teams to enhance delivery speed and quality while maintaining control over risk and decision-making.

Info-Tech's Three-Phase Approach to Building a Modern Applications Practice Strategy

To address these barriers to value delivery, Info-Tech's Build Your Applications Practice Strategy blueprint details a structured, three-phase methodology to help IT leaders build and communicate their applications practice strategy:

Phase 1: Align the Role of the Applications Practice State the role of the practice List guiding principles



Phase 2: Build the Value Proposition Know the strategic priorities Reveal the practice contributions Shortlist practice services



Phase 3: Capture the Practice's Vision Select the delivery orientation Define objectives and scope Build a roadmap and communication plan



Supporting the blueprint are two practical tools designed to accelerate implementation, including the Applications Practice Strategy Presentation Template and the Applications Practice Strategy One-Pager Template. These resources enable IT leaders to communicate a clear and compelling value proposition to stakeholders in business-relevant terms.

By focusing on practice identity, stakeholder value, delivery orientation, and measurable objectives, Info-Tech's blueprint helps applications leaders move beyond reactive delivery and establish their teams as strategic enablers of innovation, modernization, and business performance.

For timely and exclusive commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Andrew Kum-Seun, and access to the complete Build Your Applications Practice Strategy blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418