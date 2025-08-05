CILAB Equipped with Competitive Intelligent Robotic Solutions Unveils Business Diversification Strategy

YANGSAN, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- CILAB Co., Ltd. (CEO: Yo-Seop Hwang), a South Korean company specializing in marine robots and smart autonomous systems, is drawing attention as it unveils a global business diversification strategy centered around its competitive intelligent robotic solutions.

According to CILAB, the company is recently expanding its business into various sectors such as marine, environment, defense, and education, leveraging its proprietary technologies including underwater drones, unmanned surface vessels, and autonomous driving platforms. As a technology-based manufacturing company, CILAB is characterized by its one-stop in-house development system from planning and design to manufacturing and control software with Korea's veteran experts working on-site. With this system, the company aims to solidify its unique position not only in Korea but also in the global market by providing high-performance robotic platforms that excel in underwater environments and other specialized conditions.

Since its founding in 2017, CILAB has been expanding its business across both the defense and civilian sectors under the motto, "Understanding the ocean through technology, shaping the future through control." The company supplies competitive intelligent robotic solutions by developing key components in-house, including waterproof housings, motors, and electronic modules. It is also accelerating the advancement of robotic convergence technologies such as ROS-based autonomous navigation, real-time control GUIs, and integrated IMU sensor systems.

Most notably, CILAB's flagship products, such as the "Garda-M" and "IWD8", are well known as underwater drones that embody the company's technological capabilities. These drones operate at depths of up to 100 meters and 120 meters, respectively, and are equipped with features such as 8-directional thrusters, high-intensity LEDs, dual cameras, IMU sensors, and GUI-based wireless control. Thanks to these advanced functionalities, they are actively utilized across various fields including precise underwater structure inspection, seabed exploration, and underwater environmental monitoring.

Another flagship product from CILAB, the Garda-AUV, is gaining recognition as a next-generation underwater platform that overcomes the limitations of conventional tethered ROVs. It is a hybrid wired/wireless autonomous underwater drone (AUV) capable of wireless communication between underwater and surface environments.

The drone is equipped with CILAB's proprietary communication modules, repeaters, and power control systems. This allows for efficient underwater operations in a wide range of military and industrial applications, such as port inspections, ship hull examinations, and seabed searches. Furthermore, the Garda-AUV features a corrosion-resistant composite exterior, high-power thrusters, and ROS-based control software, enabling long-duration and stable operations. Its real-time data transmission capabilities and modular structure also make maintenance and upkeep highly convenient.

In addition to public institutions such as the Navy, Coast Guard, Korea Water Resources Corporation, and Korea National Park Service, CILAB's key clientele also includes shipyards, offshore plant companies, and private construction firms. Among its products, the IWD8 has particularly demonstrated its competitiveness in the defense and disaster response sectors, especially in high-risk rescue operations.

CILAB's smart buoy stands out on the water. Utilizing autonomous navigation, the smart buoy collects and reports real-time water quality data such as temperature, pH, and dissolved oxygen levels. It is equipped with solar-powered batteries, GPS, CCTV, and LiDAR, allowing it to autonomously patrol fish farms, dams, reservoirs, and ports. Additionally, it is gaining attention as an environmental monitoring platform for oil spill detection and marine debris surveillance.

On land, CILAB's autonomous driving platform "CILAB X3" is making its mark. Widely adopted by universities, research institutes, and developers, the platform features high-precision encoders, TOF sensors, LiDAR, and deep learning-based object recognition and path learning capabilities.

CILAB has registered or filed over 80 patents, design rights, and software copyrights to date. In addition, the company has obtained several government technology certifications, including ISO 9001, registration as a defense venture company, selection for the "Innovative Companies 1000" program, and recognition as a root technology company. CILAB is also set to participate in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) to be held in Las Vegas, USA, in January next year.

Yo-Seop Hwang, CEO of CILAB, said "CILAB is establishing itself as a leading provider of competitive intelligent robotic solutions through proprietary technologies that enable data acquisition and control in underwater and surface environments. We will continue to expand our business into diverse sectors such as defense, marine leisure, underwater construction, environmental monitoring, and education, proactively responding to domestic and global market demands."

