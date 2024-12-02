Cigo Launches NetSuite Integration to Enhance Delivery Efficiency and Real-Time Fulfillment Visibility

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Cigo, a leader in delivery logistics solutions, announces its latest integration with NetSuite, combining NetSuite's powerful order management capabilities with Cigo Tracker's advanced delivery tracking system. Powered by Cigo Tracker' delivery software API , the integration bridges the gap between order fulfillment and delivery execution, providing businesses with real-time visibility and control over the entire fulfillment lifecycle.

Enhanced Delivery Management Made Simple

Seamless Logistics: Integrate Cigo Tracker with NetSuite to Streamline Your Delivery and Enterprise Management Systems (CNW Group/Cigo Tracker)

The integration, introduced in November 11th 2024, automates the creation of delivery jobs in Cigo directly from NetSuite fulfillments, complete with essential client and delivery details such as customer contact information, delivery addresses, and item specifics. Real-time tracking empowers internal teams and customers alike to monitor delivery progress, improving transparency and trust.

Additionally, the integration offers two-way synchronization, instantly updating NetSuite with fulfillment statuses, including partial, complete, or undelivered items. Proof of Delivery (POD) documentation, complete with photos, recipient signatures, and timestamps, is automatically uploaded to NetSuite for comprehensive record-keeping.

Transforming Operations and Customer Experience

"Cigo's integration with NetSuite reflects our commitment to providing seamless delivery solutions that enhance efficiency and improve the customer experience," said Tarek Souheil, CEO at Cigo. "This collaboration empowers businesses to automate complex workflows, reduce errors, and achieve greater transparency from order placement to final delivery."

Seamless Integration for Smarter Delivery Management

Key features of the integration include:

Automated Job Creation: NetSuite fulfillments automatically generate jobs in Cigo, reducing manual input and ensuring accurate data transfer.

NetSuite fulfillments automatically generate jobs in Cigo, reducing manual input and ensuring accurate data transfer. Real-Time Delivery Tracking: Customers and teams can track deliveries live, increasing visibility at every step.

Customers and teams can track deliveries live, increasing visibility at every step. Two-Way Updates: Status updates, including partial and full completions, are synchronized with NetSuite in real-time.

Status updates, including partial and full completions, are synchronized with NetSuite in real-time. Proof of Delivery Documentation: Photographs, signatures, and timestamps are seamlessly integrated into NetSuite for a centralized fulfillment overview.

Driving Operational Efficiency and Scalability

The integration eliminates the need for manual data entry, minimizes errors, and streamlines delivery workflows. Businesses benefit from greater scalability, with customizable workflows that adapt to unique operational needs, whether in retail, healthcare, or other industries.

For more information about the Cigo Tracker and NetSuite integration, please visit https://cigotracker.com/features/integrations/ .

About Cigo

Cigo provides cutting-edge delivery management solutions, connecting businesses with advanced tools to optimize delivery workflows and enhance customer satisfaction. Cigo serves diverse sectors across North & South America and the Middle East, empowering businesses to scale with confidence and ease.

About NetSuite

NetSuite is a leading cloud-based business management software that empowers organizations to streamline their financials, operations, and customer relationships. Trusted by companies worldwide, NetSuite enables scalability, real-time insights, and improved decision-making to drive growth and success.

SOURCE Cigo Tracker

Contacts: [email protected], 9850 rue Saint-Urbain, Montreal, QC H3L 2T2, https://cigotracker.com/