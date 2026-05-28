Cielo Condos Topping Off Marks Major Milestone for New Housing and Community Space in Toronto's Annex

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Collecdev Markee celebrated a major construction milestone on Wednesday with the topping off ceremony for Cielo Condos, marking completion of the structural formwork of the 34-storey condominium tower, rising above Bloor Street West in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood. The project is supporting hundreds of skilled construction jobs while delivering new housing supply and revitalized community space in the heart of the city.

Developed by Collecdev Markee in partnership with Northam Realty Advisors, RBC, and Shiplake Properties, and designed by KPMB Architects, Cielo Condos will introduce 349 residences in one of Toronto's most established and transit-connected neighbourhoods. Positioned steps from the University of Toronto and the Bloor Street Cultural Corridor, the project includes the restoration and reinvention of the historic Bloor Street United Church and George C. Pidgeon House, creating new worship, office, community, and gathering spaces for the Bloor Street United Church and the United Church of Canada.

"Toronto needs more housing in complete communities close to transit, education and the services people rely on," said Mayor Olivia Chow. "Cielo Condos is helping deliver new homes in the heart of the Annex while preserving an important piece of Toronto's architectural and cultural history. By bringing together new homes, heritage restoration and renewed community space, this project reflects the kind of city-building that will help Toronto continue to grow as an inclusive, livable and connected city."

-- Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

The topping off ceremony brought together project partners, consultants, construction trades, and representatives from the United and Anglican Churches of Canada, to celebrate the major milestone of a project that combines new housing, heritage restoration, and renewed institutional and community space within a single integrated development.

The project carefully integrates and restores the historic Bloor Street United Church and the George C. Pidgeon House within the building podium, preserving important architectural and cultural landmarks while creating modernized space for worship, community programming, archives, administration, and interdenominational collaboration.

"Cielo represents the kind of city-building Toronto needs right now," said Jennifer Keesmaat, CEO of Collecdev Markee. "This project is delivering new homes, preserving important heritage assets, creating revitalized community space, and supporting skilled construction jobs. We are proud to continue investing in Toronto's future, building complete communities that bring people together, and preserving and revitalizing an important piece of the city's architectural and cultural history."

-- Jennifer Keesmaat, President and CEO, Collecdev Markee

As part of the project, the churches have entered into a collaborative lease agreement to share national office space within the restored church building. The redesigned space will accommodate worship, community programming, archives, and administrative functions, alongside shared meeting and video conferencing facilities designed to support collaboration and operational efficiency between the denominations and serve both congregants and the broader community.

Construction at Cielo continues toward completion next year.

See photos from the event HERE.

About Collecdev Markee

Collecdev Markee is a Toronto-based real estate development and construction company dedicated to building sustainable, inclusive communities that put people first. With a focus on design excellence, social impact, and high-quality homes, the company develops mixed-use, purpose-built rental, affordable housing, and community amenities that respond to the diverse needs of Toronto's growing population.

Grounded in principles of sustainability and complete communities, Collecdev Markee projects integrate thoughtful urban design, green spaces, and cultural and recreational facilities that strengthen neighbourhoods. Collecdev Markee works in partnership with municipalities, community organizations, and private-sector leaders to create housing solutions that address Toronto's most pressing challenges.

SOURCE Collecdev Markee

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