CIBT Reports Resumption of Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBT Education Group Inc . ("CIBT") (TSX: MBA, OTCQX International: MBAIF) reports the resumption of its normal course issuer bid announced in its news release of December 11, 2018. During the period from December 14, 2018 until December 13, 2019, CIBT may purchase up to 2,000,000 of its common shares, representing approximately 2.55% of the 78,285,040 common shares which were issued and outstanding as at the close of business on December 6, 2018, to a maximum aggregate acquisition cost of approximately $2,000,000.

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the global education market since 1994. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and U.S OTCQX International, CIBT owns business and language colleges, student housing properties, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 43 locations in Canada and abroad. Total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. Its education providers include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, language training, and over 150 career, language and vocational programs. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc., an investment holding and development company focused on developing education-related real estate such as student hotels, serviced apartments and education super centres. Total portfolio and development budget of projects under the GEC® brand is more than C$1 billion. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ("GEA") and Irix Design Group ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergarten programs, primary and secondary schools, and colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

