CIBT Named One of Top 100 Public Companies in B.C. by Business in Vancouver Newspaper

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBT Education Group Inc. ("CIBT" or the "Company") (TSX: MBA, OTCQX International: MBAIF) reports that the Company was named "Top 100 Public Companies in B.C. in 2019" in the June 18th 2019 edition of Business in Vancouver Newspaper. CIBT was ranked no. 74 among the top 100 public companies operating in British Columbia, with revenue growth of 39.8% from $53.578 million in fiscal 2017 to $74.9 million in fiscal 2018, net income growth from $8.284 million in fiscal 2017 to $45.371 million in fiscal 2018, and asset growth from $166.682 million as at August 31, 2017 to $340.837 million as at August 31, 2018.

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education, and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the global education market since 1994. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and U.S OTCQX International, CIBT owns business and language colleges, student housing properties, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 43 locations in Canada and abroad. Total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. Its education providers include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, language training, and over 150 career, language and vocational programs. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("Global Education"), an investment holding and development company focused on developing education-related real estate such as student hotels, serviced apartments and education super centres. Total portfolio and development budget of projects under Global Education's GEC® brand is more than C$1 billion. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ("GEA") and Irix Design Group ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

