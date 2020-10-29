CIBC Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market
Oct 29, 2020, 12:23 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Tracy Chenier, Managing Director, Product Solutioning & Management, CIBC Asset Management Inc. (TSX: CM) and her team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of three new actively-managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF (CCNS), CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF (CCRE) and CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool ETF (CPLS). These new products represent the ETF series of CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which provide investors with access to advanced bond strategies in a simple one-ticket solution.
CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $148 billion in assets under administration as of September 2020.
Date: Thursday October 29, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
