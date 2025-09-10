Doubling trade capacity for industrial production centres in Western Canada

Disponible en français

Supports critical first mile, last mile rail infrastructure in Alberta's Industrial Heartland

Industrial Heartland Facilitates the transportation of Canadian-made goods to national and global markets

Strengthens and builds more capacity for supply chains in Western Canada

Creates up to 50 new jobs for the local economy to support operations

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has reached financial close on a $100 million loan to Cando Rail & Terminals to expand its state-of-the-art rail-centric supply chain hub in Western Canada. The project will increase needed trade and transportation supply chain capacity for industrial production centres.

Cando Rail & Terminals, one of North America's largest owners and operators of first mile last mile rail infrastructure, will double the capacity of its Sturgeon Terminal, which serves as a multi-purpose rail hub operating in Alberta's Industrial Heartland. The facility, currently operating at capacity, provides storage and staging, haulage and transloading services which supports the transportation of Canadian-made goods for export east and west and onward to global markets.

The new Sturgeon West Terminal will add up to 3,700 new railcar storage and staging spaces, including up to 1,100 spaces to arrive and depart unit trains with Class 1 railways. It will support the movement of goods for Alberta businesses, driving trade and economic growth opportunities for the region and across Canada, including commodities and manufactured goods.

Cando anticipates the new west terminal will create up to 50 new full-time local jobs once operational, adding to the 60 jobs already supported by the existing terminal and it is also expected to contribute $22.3 million annually to the region's GDP. Construction of the terminal is underway, with operations expected to begin in late 2026.

Strategically located along the CN Railway network, the Sturgeon Terminal provides crucial first mile, last mile rail infrastructure and services to some of Canada's largest industrial producers, ultimately supporting the transportation of goods to the Ports of Prince Rupert and Vancouver as well as other destinations within Canada and North America.

This project is being financed through the CIB's Trade and Transportation sector which supports developing stronger, more efficient corridors to domestic and international markets to help Canadian businesses compete and grow.

Endorsements

Expansion of the Sturgeon Terminal opens up more opportunities for Alberta businesses to connect their products to global markets. Building this infrastructure will create local jobs, help keep the Western Canadian economy competitive and expands supply chain capacity well into the future.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

Western Canada is key to become an energy, natural resources and trade superpower. The new federal government is focused on getting Canadian goods to market, and through the CIB's $100 million investment in the Sturgeon Terminal, Cando Rail will be able to catalyze new productivity and further strengthen supply chains. These economic links will connect our country into One Canadian Economy and unite Canadians in a shared prosperity. This is how to secure and grow the Canadian economy in the 21st century.

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

As Cando Rail & Terminals works to expand capacity at our rail terminal in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, support from partners such as the Canada Infrastructure Bank enables us to provide access to increased transportation and logistics solutions to our customers at an accelerated pace. The majority of the value-added products produced in the Heartland are shipped to national and global consumers by rail. Cando's investment, combined with the financing from the CIB will increase market access and allow industrial facilities in the Heartland to concentrate on their core business. World-class rail infrastructure will further enhance the competitiveness of Sturgeon County and Alberta's Industrial Heartland for petrochemical, downstream energy, and heavy industrial investment.

Brian Cornick, President & CEO, Cando Rail & Terminals

Learn More:

Canada Infrastructure Bank

Cando Rail & Terminals

SOURCE Canada Infrastructure Bank

Media contacts: Canada Infrastructure Bank, [email protected]; Cando Rail & Terminals, [email protected], 204-725-5174