CIB, Alexander First Nation, FNpower and Concord Green Energy Announce the Commissioning of Tilley Solar in Alberta, Advancing Indigenous Leadership in Renewable Energy

The partnership is comprised of Alexander Business Centre, First Nation Power Development Inc. (FNpower), Concord Green Energy, with support from the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB). The Tilley Solar Project represents a model for inclusive, large-scale renewable development.

Continued investment and ongoing work to strengthen Alberta's grid will help ensure the long-term success of Tilley and the province's broader renewable energy sector.

Chief George Arcand Jr, Alexander First Nation: "I would like to acknowledge how meaningful the Tilley Solar Project is for Alexander First Nation. Our community has worked hard to build a strong and diverse economy, and this project is another example of investing wisely for the future. The long-term returns it will generate are important for our members today and for generations to come, while providing clean energy that reflects our responsibility as stewards of the land. I would like to thank Alexander Business Centre, First Nation Power Development, and Concord Green Energy for their dedication and partnership in bringing this project to life."

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank: "Congratulations to everyone involved on the successful completion of Tilley Solar. The facility supports economic reconciliation for Alexander First Nation through meaningful participation in Canada's energy transition. It's a model we're proud to champion--and one we hope to see replicated across the country."

Terry Hui, Concord Pacific, President and CEO: "Support from the Federal Government through CIB and our First Nations partners has been crucial to the success of this project. We are committed to continuing our investments in Alberta and our partnerships with First Nations. We would like to see the Federal and Alberta governments work together to align their renewable energy policies. Investing in and planning for a stronger, smart grid that seamlessly integrates diverse energy sources should be a shared priority as Canada advances toward a clean energy future."

Ian Arcand, President and CEO, Alexander Business Corp: "We are proud to see the Tilley Solar Project reach its commissioning phase, and we want to thank our partners for their commitment and support throughout development. This partnership has created a project that will deliver long-term investment and a stable revenue stream for Alexander First Nation, benefits that will be felt for generations. Clean energy is an important part of protecting our land and building a sustainable future for our people. By participating directly in projects like Tilley, Alexander is helping shape what comes next: meaningful First Nation ownership, long-term prosperity, and responsible energy development."

Firman Latimer, CEO, FNpower: "With the project now connected to Alberta's main grid, Tilley Solar will deliver stable, sustainable returns for the community and project partners while contributing clean energy to households and businesses across the province. Reaching the commissioning phase of the Tilley Solar Project shows what First Nation participation can look like when communities are true equity partners in large-scale energy development. Working alongside our industry partners, we've created lasting value for our Nations and for Alberta. This project has become a model that other First Nation communities can build on as they pursue ownership in renewable energy and critical infrastructure. Alberta has every opportunity to be a leader in clean power, and industry continues to prove that the path forward brings both sustainable and economic benefits. Tilley is a building block, a foundation for future growth and an example of a strong partnership that can bring long-term prosperity."

Alexander Business Corporation: We operate by a 5 Pillar model: Community, Investment, Training, Revenue, and Employment. When each of these pillars is successfully maintained, we create sustainable economic and professional growth for members across our Nation and the partners we serve. With 50% of our revenue going back into our community, supporting ABC also supports the families, band members, and all persons who call Alexander home.

Concord Pacific / Concord Green Energy: Concord Pacific has had a 35 year commitment to environmental responsibility in all aspects of its operations and transit oriented community builds. Through Concord Green Energy, Concord Pacific has emerged as a leader in the clean energy sector over the past 15 years through numerous hydro, solar, and wind projects in 5 provinces. With the completion of Tilley Solar this year, Concord Green Energy will surpass 300MW in its active portfolio. Concord has nearly 1GW in various stages of planning and development including the $5B, 370 MW Amisk Hydroelectric project in Alberta. The project will generate 1500 jobs during its construction.

First Nation Power Development Inc. (FNpower): is a registered Indigenous business dedicated to advancing First Nation participation and ownership in Canada's renewable energy economy. Created to bridge the gap between First Nation communities and the clean energy industry, FNpower provides reliable, long-term, and equitable support for solar, wind, hydro, and biomass projects. FNpower is currently leading the development of two of the largest on-First Nation community solar projects in Canada and continues to partner with First Nations seeking projects that create long-term community value and responsibly advance renewable energy development.

