" On behalf of the members of the board of directors, the owners, our employees and clients, I would like to thank Mario Hébert warmly for his exceptional work within our organization ," said Jean-François Morin, Ciaq president. Under his leadership, Ciaq has undertaken an in-depth transformation that has enabled it to adapt to the new reality of our marketplace and, above all, to strengthen its position as the leader in bovine genetics in Québec. His visionary leadership, his profound knowledge and his deep respect for the collective organizations owned by producers have been assets for him to ensure Ciaq's sustainability and its positioning as we look to the future."

Involved for more than 30 years in agricultural syndicalism and cooperation, Mario Hébert has always felt an immense pride in serving the agricultural producers of Québec.

"I am very happy to have made a humble contribution to this great organization that will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023. Owned by producers, co-owned with EastGen and WestGen, and a part of Semex, one of the world leaders in bovine genetics, Ciaq is still the point of reference within its market. It is with a sense of accomplishment that I will soon leave my position. I will leave an organization that has the means to continue to serve producers with the best genetics and, above all, a team of professionals offering an unparalleled quality of service. I am immensely grateful for the confidence of my colleagues, the members of the board of directors and especially the three presidents who have guided and supported me throughout these years. To all of you, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart."

The appointment of Johanne Chartier - consolidation and continuity

"I would like to congratulate Johanne Chartier on her appointment as Executive Director. Johanne has the full confidence and support of the members of the board of directors. With her leadership, her contagious enthusiasm, and her outstanding skills, we are counting on her to help Ciaq achieve its future vision, which is to remain number one in bovine genetic services in Québec. Her professionalism, her in-depth knowledge of the organization, her management skills and her rigor, which has been her trademark for the 26 years she has been within our organization, are all fundamental qualities necessary to achieve our mission of being an efficient organization and to reach our objectives of always meeting the needs of producers and contributing to the development of Semex," says Jean-François Morin.

"It is with great enthusiasm and pride that I will assume my new duties," says Johanne Chartier. I am honoured by the confidence shown in me by the board of directors. First, I would like to express my gratitude to Mario Hébert for the trust he has placed in me and all the knowledge he has passed on to me. Throughout my career at Ciaq, I have had the privilege of working under the leadership of five executive directors and with many colleagues who have made a significant contribution to the evolution and development of Ciaq. I will begin my new mandate, surrounded by a competent team, with an eye on exceeding producers' expectations and ensuring that Ciaq's status remains as number one in bovine genetics in Québec."

About Ciaq

A leader in bovine genetics and reproduction, Ciaq has been in existence for 73 years and employs nearly 250 people throughout Québec. Ciaq's mission is to support the profitability of dairy and beef producers by distributing world-class bovine genetic products and services, adapted to the evolving needs of Québec producers, as well as on-farm products to improve the profitability of their herds in the dairy and beef sectors. Ciaq is owned by three Québec producer groups: Les producteurs de lait du Québec (PLQ), the Conseil québécois des races laitières inc. (CQRL) and the Conseil provincial des cercles d'amélioration du bétail inc. (CPCAB).

Biography of Ms. Johanne Chartier

After completing a bachelor's degree in industrial relations at the Université de Montréal and an MBA at the HEC, Johanne Chartier worked in the hotel industry in both operations and human resources before joining a small parcel delivery company. In 1996, she joined the Ciaq team as Director of Human Resources and then became Assistant Director of Finance and Administration. In 2012, she was appointed assistant director general and in addition to her duties as manager of administration, she was responsible for ensuring compliance with the strategic orientations and objectives of the general management and the board of directors. She was responsible for the administration, finance, information technology, human resources departments. Since 2018, the direction of order processing and shipping and farm products was added to her governance. Over the years, Ms. Chartier has been responsible for numerous projects such as ISO certification, the renovation of the head office building in St-Hyacinthe and most recently, the implementation of an online store.

